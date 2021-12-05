Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to head for the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London

UK Adds Nigeria to Red List Over Omicron Fears

The United Kingdom has added Nigeria to its red list category as it tightens travel restrictions in an effort to limit the spread of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

“From 0400 on Monday 6 December, Nigeria will be added to the red list for entering England,” the UK government’s travel advisory on Nigeria said.

This means Nigerians who do not have UK citizenship or residence permit can no longer travel to the country until the advisory is revised.

The rule applies to even fully vaccinated persons.

“Over the recent days we have learnt of a significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria,” UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, as reported by the BBC on Saturday.

“There are 27 cases already in England and that’s growing and Nigeria now is second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron.”

Nigeria first reported cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsPicturesWorld
Tagged
OmicronUnited Kingdom

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

No New COVID-19 Death in Nigeria – NCDC

No New COVID-19 Death in Nigeria – NCDC

News
  • 5 Dec
  • 0
Bitcoin Briefly Loses $10,000 in Nervous Market

Bitcoin Briefly Loses $10,000 in Nervous Market

Business News
  • 5 Dec
  • 0
Governor Zulum Reacts to Rocket Attacks

Governor Zulum Reacts to Rocket Attacks

News
  • 5 Dec
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top