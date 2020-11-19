Umahi’s Defection Based On Principle Not Coercion, Says Buhari

To President Muhammadu Buhari, Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi decamping to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was driven by principle.

President Buhari said he was proud of Umahi’s decision to enlist in the camp of the progressives.

Hailing the defection in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Mallam Garba Shehu, the President described the move as one purely driven by principle and not ego-centricity.

According to him, the governor went with his heart in making the decision to join the league of the Progressive Governors ‘Forum (PGF), saying he was proud of the governor.

The statement reads: “I am proud of Governor David Umahi for taking this bold decision in accordance with his conscience and principles rather than any external influence or coercion.

“Good governance is very important to us in the APC, and I’m glad that the governor has cited this as a major factor in his decision to join us. I urge our citizens to pay less emphasis on identity politics if we want our democracy to make a positive impact on our country.

“With men like Umahi, I foresee a brighter future for our democracy because the voters will be more motivated by performance records of parties and their candidates.

“Let me once again; commend the boldness of Governor Umahi for taking this courageous decision in a country where principles are in short supply among many.

“I know people might call him names, but that is the price men of principles have to pay for acting according to their conscience and convictions.”

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.