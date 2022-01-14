VIDEO: ISWAP Terrorists Overrun Nigerian Army University in Northeast Borno State

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has released a video of its fighters attacking Tukur Yusufu Buratai Institute for War and Peace (TBI), a research Institute of the Nigerian Army University, located in Buratai Village, Biu Local Government Area of Nigeria’s northeast Borno State, on Monday.

Buratai is the country home of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff and current Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Tukur Buratai.

In the video, the insurgents were seen firing in different directions, with no resistance from troops.

The insurgents also pulled down flags on the campus and torched some military vehicles on ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIGNAL News Global (@thesignalng) Sources said insurgents stormed the community on Monday evening, shooting heavy artillery and burnt down four cars, Daily Trust reports. “Most residents have fled to Moringa, another town in Biu. The ISWAP came in large numbers shooting RPGs and anti-aircraft guns,” a security source said. While reacting, the management of Army University Biu in a statement confirmed that two civilians lost their lives but that normalcy had since returned.

“The terrorists who came in .their numbers were met by superior firepower forcing them to retreat in disarray. Unfortunately, 2 civilian staff of the Institute paid the supreme price. “Management wishes to commend troops for their gallantry during the attack and to commiserate with families of the fallen staff. “Finally, management wishes to assure the general public that the Institute remains 100% operational as Security has been beefed up in the general area,” the statement said. Insurgents have continued to attack both military and civilians in Borno and other parts of the North East. Earlier in the week, Governor Babagana Zulum lamented how two local government areas in the state were under Boko Haram control. Featured Image Credit: Screenshot from video of ISWAP terrorists attacking the Tukur Yusufu Buratai Institute for War and Peace (TBI), in Buratai Village, Biu Local Government Area of Nigeria’s northeast Borno State, on Monday.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.