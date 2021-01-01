We‘ll Shame, Disgrace Terrorists In 2021 – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, says the Nigerian Army will shame and disgrace the Boko Haram and the Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in 2021.

Buratai gave the assurance at a sit-out night to usher in the 2021 New Year at the TY Buratai Institute for War and Peace in Biu Local Government Area of Borno.

He said the troops of Nigerian Army had done a lot in the fight against insurgency in the North East and banditry in the Northwest in 2020, adding that they were committed to decisively deal with all forms of insecurity in the country.

Buratai urged the troops to dedicate themselves to the task of eradicating terrorism by maintaining the tempo in 2021 with more determination and action to end the insurgency in the country.

He also advised the troops to work with more discipline, commitment and courage, adding that the military had the responsibility to solve the nation’s problem of insecurity.

According to him, they must work extra hard to win the confidence of Nigerians. The nation trusted and believed in us to deal with the security challenges, – issues of insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of insecurity. We must not fail, we should see it as a challenge and a task that must be done to resolve it once and for all.

“I am very optimistic that 2021 will be different, totally different from a remarkable difference from 2020.

“I want you to see it as a challenge and a task that must be done because we are the one that can do it because Nigerians believe in us and believe that we can do it.

“You should go into the year with full conviction that we can do better to address the insecurity in our country,” he said.

Buratai also promised that officers and men of the Nigerian army would enjoy a lot of welfare packages in 2021.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his support and confidence in the Nigerian army during the preceding years.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.