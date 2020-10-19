WHO Warns Of Potential Virus Case Spike In Africa

The World Health Organsiation (WHO) called on African countries to exercise caution regarding the coronavirus pandemic despite registering a downward trend in its curve during the past 90 days.

Africa continues to see contrasting statistics in different parts as some countries report declining tallies while others see a resurgence in the numbers of cases. Only three countries in the continent have reported more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti warned that the decline in the number of cases had plateaued and the continent was at a “pivotal moment”.

“So, the continent is at a key juncture where countries could experience, an increase in cases. Sometimes called a new wave of increases,” Moeti said. Moeti pointed out the development, even as the world was witnessing a resurgence in the number of new infections in Europe.

Europe, as a region, is reporting more daily cases than the United States, India and Brazil. put together. The rise in cases is due to, far more testing being carried out than during the first wave of the pandemic.

On Friday, Europe reported more than 150,000 daily coro- navirus cases in about a week after reporting 100,000 cases for the first time.

