Dogara-..

Yakubu Dogara Dumps PDP for APC

Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Dogara’s defection was disclosed to Channels Television by the acting Chairman of APC, Mai Mala Buni.

Buni and Dogara were said to have met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Dogara, according to the report, will address the public later.

The former Speaker who was an APC member had defected to the PDP during the last general elections.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Mai Mala BuniYakubu Dogara

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Madagascar ‘Tonic’ Unable to Cure COVID-19, Says Nigeria’s Health Minister

Madagascar ‘Tonic’ Unable to Cure COVID-19, Says Nigeria’s Health Minister

Africa
  • 24 Jul
  • 0
Over 10,000 Health Workers in Africa Infected With COVID-19 – WHO

Over 10,000 Health Workers in Africa Infected With COVID-19 – WHO

Africa
  • 24 Jul
  • 0
COVID-19: FG Asks States to Ban Sallah Festivities

COVID-19: FG Asks States to Ban Sallah Festivities

News
  • 24 Jul
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top