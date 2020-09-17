You Will Get Justice, Osinbajo Assures Nigerian Traders in Ghana

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerian traders in Ghana, who were recently affected by stiff business regulations imposed by Ghanaian authorities that they will get justice. Osinbajo spoke on Tuesday evening at a meeting with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana.

The Vice-President explained that bureaucracy might have delayed the result of the fruitful discussions between both countries on the matter. A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity in the Office of the Vice-President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said the meeting held at the official residence of the Nigerian High Commissioner in Ghana. He said it focused on the challenges facing Nigerians living in the West African country, such as the locking up of hundreds of shops belonging to Nigerians. On some issues raised by leaders of the Nigerian community at the meeting, especially the maltreatment of Nigerians by Ghanaian authorities, Osinbajo affirmed the commitment of the Federal Government to ensure justice for Nigerians. “I will certainly convey the depth of your grievances to the President. I am sure that he will be deeply disturbed to hear that despite the assurances that he had received (from the Ghanaian government), there are still problems and complications,” he said. To the affected Nigerians in Ghana, the Vice-President said: “I look forward to getting the details and making sure that we are able to begin to resolve some of these issues as quickly as possible. But I think you must also recognise that, generally speaking, governments tend to be very slow, processes are slow, bureaucracies are slow. “But we will make sure that we do the very best we can to get you your rights so that, at least, you are dealt with justly.”

____

