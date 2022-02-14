2023: National Assembly, Others Will Decide Osinbajo’s Fate – Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has said the Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG), National Assembly and other stakeholders will determine Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s fate as it relates to his political aspiration in 2023, The Guardian reports.

Zulum spoke at the weekend, while receiving members of PCG led by Dr. Aliyu Kurfi at the Government House, Maiduguri.

According to him, contending interests in forthcoming presidential primaries and other elections will not stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) from reaching a consensus that could consolidate party unity and progress towards the 2023 polls.

“Borno State will work with the party’s hierarchy, National Assembly and stakeholders to actualise decisions to be made by President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

He said there’s need for political unison and determination to make Osinbajo the next President, adding: “I am solidly behind initiatives aimed at enhancing the unity of our party and progress of Nigeria.

“At this point in our political history, no one and nothing will prevent the party from moving in unison for a presidential candidate.”

On Osinbajo’s aspirations and others, he maintained: “We have to identify the right individuals to lead the nation, and the task requires governors, party hierarchy and the President working together.”

He noted that individual aspirations might have to be downplayed from the decision of the party’s “de facto leader”, President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor promised, on his part, to promote unity in the state, to give APC resounding victory across the country in the 2023 polls.

Responding, Kurfi said that Zulum and other governors, party leaders at federal, state and council levels would reach a consensus concerning Osinbajo’s bid to the country’s top seat.

“Osinbajo deserves the right of first refusal, even in a crowded race with great individuals,” he said.

For Kurfi, the VP stands out as an insider with the right level of competence and intellect to do the job better than all others.

He noted that Osinbajo’s self-discipline and competence during Buhari’s long absence made him the best candidate for the presidential ticket.

Other personalities on the PCG include Musa Liman, Dr. Ebenezer Faji, Shettima Abba-Gana, Emmanuel Pippa (publicity secretary) and the women leader, Rabi Dauda.

____

