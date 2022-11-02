Connect with us

2023: Our Fears With Atiku-Integrity Group

Published

A group under the auspices of Forum for Integrity and Credibility in Leadership has expressed the  fears about the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate , Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying he may not keep his promises with Nigerians.

The Co-ordinator of the group, Mr Ogebe Jones Ogebe, while addressing the press alleged that there was still an agreement with a service company that Atiku was yet to honour his part since 2018.

“We are concerned about the future of our Country ditto the integrity and the credibility of those who seek to succeed President Mahammadu Buhari come 2023.

“We are x-raying the leading Presidential Candidates and shall consistently put before the public the verifiable pluses and minuses that define the Candidates.

“This is our path as we seek to advance our democracy and deepen the fabrics of integrity and credibility in our body polity.

“In 2018, precisely on the 15th of October, the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in the 2023 elections, through his Lawyer entered into an agreement with a service company to process and procure United States of America visa for the former Vice President of Nigeria.

“It is however worthy of note that the Visa was processed, procured and handed over to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the Waziri Adamawa as agreed, but since 2018 the payment for the agreed sum is allegedly still not being honoured.

“We are armed with the full details of the contract breach and shall put each and every fact before the public in due course. We shall put the facts before, during and after the said agreement before the public without equivocation.

“Indeed as watchdogs interested in the pristine values of integrity and credibility in leadership, we shall continue to x-ray the candidates and put before the public our findings”.Ogebe said.

