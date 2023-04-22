Connect with us

2023 UTME: JAMB Urges Candidates To Print Examination Notification Slips

Published

PIC. 2. CANDIDATES WRITING UNIFIED TERTIARY MATRICULATION EXAMINATION (UTME) IN ABUJA ON TUESDAY (10/3/15). 1256/10/3/2015/HF/BJO/CH/AIN/NAN

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged all candidates sitting for the 2023 main Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to proceed to print their examination notification slips.

According to the board, the notification slip would contain their examination centre, time of examination, date of examination and other essential details necessary for taking the 2023 UTME, which commences from April 25, 2023.

In a statement yesterday by JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, all candidates taking the 2023 UTME are expected to print their examination notification slips on or before Monday, April 24, 2023, by visiting https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on “2023 UTME SLIP PRINTING” on the menu bar to know the time and venue of their examination.

Candidates are to also note that the information featured on the slip would enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination. Candidates are also enjoined to locate their centres before the day of their examination so as not to arrive late at the examination centre on examination day.

The board enjoined candidates to note that the commencement time for their examination time as contained in their notification slips is sacrosanct.

The statement said, “Candidates are also advised against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, phones, among others.”

The board restated its zero tolerance for examination malpractice and urged candidates to refrain from any ignoble act or conduct during the examination.

