JAMB Releases UTME Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted last Tuesday and Monday.

According to the Board, 1, 595, 779 candidates registered for the examination in 708 CBT centres in 105 examination towns in the country.

The Board noted the released results excluded candidates who have been rescheduled to take their examination on Saturday April 6, those absent during the examination; candidates whose results are under investigation, as well as those of visually impaired candidates, which are undergoing processing.

It urged candidates who wrote the examination to send: UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number that the candidates had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

In a statement by the Head, of Public Affairs and Protocol, JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, the Board said: “To check the results, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

“Also to be noted is the fact that the released results, when checked by candidates, would return the status of the candidates.

“For instance, with respect to absent or rescheduled candidates, or those under investigation, the response would be: YOU WERE ABSENT, RESCHEDULED OR UNDER INVESTIGATION. Therefore, only candidates who are not under any of these categories would have a returned result.”

