2023 UTME Results Out Tuesday, Says JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed candidates who sat for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start checking their results on Tuesday.

The directive was given via a statement issued on Monday, May 1, by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, after the board’s emergency management meeting held in Abuja on Sunday.

The statement read: “The Board would be releasing the results of candidates, who have taken the examination so far on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2023. The Board had delayed the release to ensure that all necessary screening are concluded besides ensuring that the mean and standard deviation are reasonably obtained before releasing these results.

“As candidates check their results on Tuesday, 2nd May 2023, those who sat the examination but had challenges without being aware of such, would not see their results but would instead see their notification for rescheduled examination.”

He added that candidates who missed their examination would be rescheduled to take the exercise on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The JAMB spokesman listed the candidates to include those who were verified at their centres but could not sit the examination, those who could not be biometrically verified, and those with mismatched data.

