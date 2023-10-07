Afghan Earthquake Leaves 14 Dead And 78 Injured

An official said that a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, killing 14 people and wounding 78 others, but warned that the death toll could rise given reports of people being buried beneath collapsed structures.

“These are the numbers that have been brought to the central hospital so far, but this is not the final figure,” the public health director of Herat province, Mohammad Taleb Shahid, told AFP. “We have information that people are buried under rubble.”

AFP

