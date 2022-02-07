Amaechi: Our Traditional Stool Not For Sale, Says Emir Of Daura

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq Umar, has affirmed that the conferment of a traditional title on the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi as Dan Amanar Daura had no connection to financial engagement.

The emir who also honoured Nasiru Bello as the Tafida Babba alongside the minister, dismissed the notion of being paid for any traditional stool in the emirate, adding that titles given were solely deserved in recognition of various contributions made to the development of the emirate, Katsina State and the nation in general.

He further noted in particular that the contributions of Rotimi Amaechi in bringing several federal government projects to the state and Daura in particular, with the railway lines and station in Daura, the University of Transportation in Daura, the town and its environs would experience development and socio-economic growth.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in fighting insecurity in the country and urged all Nigerians to support the president to succeed in the fight against criminals.

Among top dignitaries that attended the occasion were the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Amed Sinusi; former chief of army staff, Yusuf Buratai; Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and minister of state for labour and productivity Fetus Keyamo.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.