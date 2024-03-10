Anti-Corruption Crusaders Fault Social Media Campaign Against NIMASA DG

A coalition of civil society groups has called for an immediate end to sponsored social media campaigns against Dr Bashir Jamoh, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.

Under the umbrella, National Coalition of Anti-Corruption Crusaders (NCACC), the groups lamented that Jamoh is being targeted for his honesty, transparency and accountability.

According to a communique co-signed by Dr Abimbola Tolu, Chinonso Emmanuel, Rasheed Kazeem and Okewu John, the coalition said the aim is to dent the well-aimed integrity and reputation of the NIMASA boss.

The groups said this is not only unacceptable but wicked and gratuitous hence must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

The anti-corruption crusaders said it had carried out a thorough investigation of NIMASA under Jamoh and found him innocent of any wrongdoing.

While urging Nigerians to disregard the social media campaigns, the groups, however, warned sponsors of the fake reports to desist forthwith.

“We have followed the campaign of calumny against the NIMASA boss Dr Bashir Jamoh and found it absolutely ridiculous,” the communique said in part.

“Recall that in 2021, Jamoh personally invited EFCC to investigate him over a viral story that impugned his integrity, character and family name.

“As a popular African proverb says: ‘A guilty conscience fears no accusation’. For Jamoh to have taken that step three years ago shows that he had nothing to hide.

“Unsurprisingly, these same enemies of our nation started to re-circulate those accusations. This was after Jamoh was cleared.

“As a team of intellectuals interested in the progress of the nation, we carried out our independent probe of the NIMASA DG and arrived at the conclusion that he is innocent.

“Not only that, he has instilled a new regime of transparency and accountability in public service. We know why they are against him. Jamoh has refused to compromise.

“On this note, we want these social media charlatans to move to their next target as they have failed with Jamoh. Nigerians must also take note of these ones.

“We are, however, worried that with the latest trend, whistleblowing is under serious threat in Nigeria. As a coalition, though, we remain committed to fighting every facet of corruption in the society. “

