APC Hasn’t Fulfilled Its Promises to Nigerians, Says Dalung

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has said that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has not performed to the expectations of Nigerians, adding that many are disappointed with the party, Daily Trust reports.

Speaking to BBC Hausa at the official launch of a movement in Abuja, The New Movement (TNM), the former Minister said the party had failed woefully and did not deliver the promises it made to the citizens.

Dalung served as a minister in the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, instead of improving from what the past governments did, the APC government deteriorated the situation and added to the sufferings of the masses.

“The truth must be told that the APC as a party did not fulfil the promises it made to Nigerians.

“It didn’t perform to our expectations. Whether it failed or not, that is left for them, but it didn’t perform well.

“The situation we found ourselves, that is security challenges, killings of people all over, displacing people and the fact that people cannot access their farms is indeed worrisome,” Dalung added.

He said the situation in the country at present is what forced them to accept whatever move that will bring unity and progress to the nation.

“So, it is not our own selfish interest that gathered us here, it is for the interest of the people and for the wellbeing of the country.

“Anything that will bring peace and will elevate us from this situation is a welcome idea and this is one of it,” he added.

A former Governor of Kano State and Minister of Defense, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso had on Tuesday joined forces with some of his associates to wrestle power from the ruling APC in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking as the convener at the launch of TNM profiled to be the third force in the coming general elections, Kwankwanso, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before now, blamed corruption for the challenges in the country.

He, therefore, promised a marshall plan to tackle corruption and rescue Nigeria from its present problem.

The leader of the Kwankwansiyya movement also promised to hearken to the voice of the people and embark on the restructuring of the country to give a sense of belonging to all facets of the country.

Among those present at the launch of the TNM were former ministers under President Muhammadu Buhari, Dalung, Buba Galadima, Senator Grace bent and Elder Tanko Yakassai among others.

