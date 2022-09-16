Shettima Urges Voters to Shun Sentiments, Vote Competence

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to shun religious sentiments and vote for the APC in the forthcoming presidential elections come 2023, Daily Trust reports.

He made the call on Thursday at the 96th anniversary lecture of the Yoruba Tennis Club in Lagos.

The former Governor of Borno State stressed that Nigeria needs the competencies of a detribalized and committed Nigerian, like Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to re-ignite the requisite values that can help Nigerians to collectively tackle the challenges of national cohesion.

Describing Tinubu as an excellent example of national cohesion, he noted that their joint ticket was dedicated to the building of a progressive and united country, that would allow for harnessing the very best that the country had to offer.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who also spoke at the event, urged Nigerians not to allow religious division, especially with respect to the APC Muslim-Muslim joint ticket. He said that the next President of Nigeria should be about leadership, character, audacity and ability to think deeply and solve problems.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Governor Simon Lalong, has charged all supporters of Tinubu/ Shettima to make their campaigns issue-based as the window for the 2023 electioneering opens soon.

Lalong stated this in Abuja on Thursday when members of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) powered by Team Gamji and led by Alhaji Abubakar Kent paid him a visit at the campaign council office in Abuja.

The DG, who was represented by his chief of staff, Yakubu Datti, urged members to work towards an overwhelming victory for the Tinubu/Shettima presidency, adding that their victory would be for all members.

