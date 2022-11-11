Drug Cartel Allegation: Atiku/Okowa Campaign Dismisses Tinubu’s Denials

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has insisted that the allegation over the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s link to a drug cartel is valid, Leadership reports.

The Atiku/Okowa campaign said after its review of issues, it believes that the forfeiture of $460,000 by Tinubu to the authorities of the United States of America establishes a connection to drug money.

The spokesman of the campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan said “Our Campaign maintains that Nigeria as a nation cannot afford to allow an individual with the remotest link to a drug cartel near the Presidential Villa.

“We insist that the mention of Asiwaju Tinubu’s name in a crime bordering on drugs and consequent upon which some monies were forfeited, raises a moral question and issues of serious security threat.

“How, for instance, will our nation cope with a President who will be consistently harassed, intimidated and blackmailed by a drug cartel?

“It is also disturbing that Asiwaju Tinubu’s handlers are running around an ocean of excuses from where they have been fetching what they believe will convince Nigerians.cc

“We ask; what business was Asiwaju Tinubu running that such a whopping sum of $460,000 would be deducted as tax from his account?

“It is easily deductible that the $460,000 removed from the account represented the illicit fund that accrued from the drug. That accounts for the reason why no other sum was removed from the account contrary to argument from Tinubu’s minders that the amount represented a tax.

“If indeed, like Asiwaju Tinubu’s handlers have said, Tinubu “took responsibility” for drugs money, it goes with saying that he must also take responsibility for the consequences of that action,” he said.

