Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Barcelona Charged With Corruption Over $6.9m Referee Payments

Published

Spanish prosecutors on Friday charged the football club of Barcelona with corruption over payments the club made to a former refereeing chief’s company.

Two of the club’s former presidents, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell and the ex-refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira are facing the same charge.

The afair concerns alleged payments Barcelona made to Negreira, the former refereeing technical committee vice-president, for providing the club with verbal advice on topics relating to referees.

The charges come just days afer current Barca boss Joan Laporta insisted his club had never “bought referees.”

Reports claim the Catalan side allegedly paid 6.5 million euros ($6.9 million) between 2001and 2018 to Negreira’s firm.

“Let it be clear Barca have never bought referees and Barca have never had the intention of buying referees, absolutely never,” said Laporta on Tuesday.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

Sports

It Will Be Difficult for Messi to Remain With FC Barcelona — Father

Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father and agent, says it will be difficult for his son to remain at FC Barcelona after he made public his...

September 3, 2020

Sports

Lionel Messi Will Stay at Barcelona for Another 5 Years, Insists President Josep Maria Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted talisman Lionel Messi could remain at the Nou Camp for at least another five years. The Argentinian...

November 11, 2019

Sports

Valencia Defeat Barcelona To Win Copa Del Rey

Barcelona wanted a trophy to ease their Champions League heartache but instead fell to another shock defeat as Valencia pulled off a thrilling 2-1...

May 26, 2019

Sports

Ronaldo Scores in Ajax Draw as Messi’s Barca Defeats Man Utd

Barcelona earned a comfortable 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, thanks to an early own goal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wheels did not...

April 11, 2019

Copyright ©