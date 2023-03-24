Connect with us

News

BREAKING: Appeal Court Sets Aside Tribunal Judgement, Upholds Adeleke As Governor

Published

The Court of Appeal Abuja has set aside the decision of the Osun State Governorship tribunal, and has upheld the Governorship of senator Ademola Adeleke.

Following the governorship polls in the state, an Election Petition Tribunal had sacked Adeleke from office, saying that the Senator did not score the majority of lawful votes during the July 16 governorship polls.

However, in a unanimous agreement by a three man panel led by justice Mohammed Shuaibu, the Court of Appeal quashed the tribunal’s judgement and gave its verdict to uphold Adeleke as rightful governor of Osun State.

Details shortly.

____

