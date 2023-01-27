Heavy Protest In Osun Over Tribunal’s Sack Of Adeleke

Heavy protest erupted in Osun State on Friday after the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribal sacked Ademola Adeleke as governor of the state, PM News reports.

The court sacked Adeleke due to over-voting and declared former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election held in the State.

Justice Tetsea Kume, while delivering a majority decision, declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission did not comply substantially with the constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He subsequently deducted the over-voting observed from the votes scored by the candidates and declared that Oyetola won the election, having polled 314, 921, while Adeleke’s score came down to 290, 266.

Large number of supporters of Adeleke took to the streets to vent their anger over the judgement.

The protesters were heard calling Oyetola and APC ‘Ole,Ole’ meaning ‘thief, thief.’

The protesters blocked the Olaiya bridge and caused gridlock in the area.

Earlier, Adeleke, in a twitter posted called on his supporters to be calm, as he would claim victory at the Appeal Court.

He tweeted: “I want to use this opportunity to call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done.

“Let everyone be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate. God bless Osun!”

