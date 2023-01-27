Connect with us

APC Congratulates Oyetola Over Tribunal Verdict

PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES APC OSUN STATE GOV'SHIP CANDIDATE 1. R-L; President Muhamadu Buhari receives APC 2018 Osun Governorship Candidate Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola accompanied by Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola during a meeting with APC South-West Stakeholders and Presentation of Osun State Governorship Candidate to the President at the State House Thursday Night in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. AUGUST 30 2018

The All Progressives Congress on Friday congratulated the former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, for his victory at the Election Petition Tribunal which declared him the rightful winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

Justice Tetsea Kume who presided over the tribunal sitting declared Oyetola the winner of the poll, noting that the exercise witnessed instances of over-voting.

Reacting to the ruling, the party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka noted that the tribunal’s verdict “represents victory for democracy and the rule of law. It is a categorical affirmation of the will of the Osun electorate as expressed at the polls.”

The statement further read, “The peaceful conduct of the Osun governorship election and effective recourse procedures are eloquent testaments to our party’s commitment to bequeathing a legacy of credible elections, and independent and fair dispensation of electoral justice.

“The Tribunal’s findings and verdict on the pivotal question of over-voting yet again underscores the massive significance of the programme of electoral reform, and new and efficient technologies implemented by the APC-administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari.”

