BREAKING: FG Slashes Public Transport Fare By 50%

The Federal Government on Wednesday said it has slashed the public transport fares for Nigerians by 50 per cent.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, during a press conference on the presidential intervention in public transportation to celebrate the yuletide season in Abuja, the state capital.

According to Alake, the intervention will commence on Thursday, December 21 and end on January 4, 2024.

“It is in this wise that the Federal Government is announcing, beginning from tomorrow, a special discounted holiday season fare on road transport and zero-fare by rail across Nigeria.

“What this means is that from tomorrow, Nigerians willing to travel can board public transport via minibuses, luxury buses at a 50% discount of current cost and all our train services on the routes the trains currently serve at zero cost to and fro on their travels this holiday season.”

He noted that President Bola Tinubu approved of the gesture in the demonstration of his love for Nigerians, adding that the move allows Nigerians who want to travel to visit their loved ones and hometowns to do so without stress and the extra burden imposed by the high cost of transport around this period.

Alake stated that President Tinubu is working very hard to make sure Nigerians have a memorable and happy holiday season, adding that he has directed the police, Department of State Services (DSS), the military and other security agencies to work collaboratively to ensure the holiday period is safe without any security breach in any part of the country.

“While we wish all Nigerians a great holiday season, we implore everyone to be law-abiding, be security conscious, be our brother’s keepers, and extend every goodwill to our families, friends and neighbours. We should continue to work within our sphere of influence to make our country the very best we all desire it to be.

“While we celebrate and enjoy all the social activities that come with the season, let us also remember to celebrate in moderation,” he stated

