BRIT Awards: Beyoncé Wins ‘International Artiste of the Year’

Top United States singer, Beyoncé Knowles, has won the International Artist of the year at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

The ceremony was held at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday.

In her thank you speech, she said, “Thank you very much for this incredible recognition. I would like to say thank you to all of my fans out there in Britain for your continuous support over the years and the renaissance begins. I’ll see you all on tour. Thank you all so much for this honour.”

Meet Olaolu Slawn, Nigerian who designed new Brit Awards statuette

The BRIT Awards 2023, the 43rd edition of the ceremony, presented by the British Phonographic Industry is organised to recognise the best in British and international music.

The award for this year was designed by Nigerian-born London-based artist, Olaolu Slawn.

