Buhari Arrives Army Trooping Ceremony In Field Marshal Rank

President Muhammadu Buhari has participated in the Nigerian Army trooping and presentation of colours parade at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari will unveil 28 out of the 81 national and regimental colours for the newly established and operationalised units and retired unit colours of the Nigerian Army.

It was learnt that other dignitaries present are the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

Others are the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, among others, and members of the National Executive Council.

The president, who arrived the venue of the parade, Eagle Square, at about 10:16 am, was fully garbed in a ceremonial military, and accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Buhari is currently reviewing over 1,000 Nigerian Army officers who are standing at attention on the parade ground.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.