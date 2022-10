Buhari Confers National Honours on Fashola, Okonjo-Iweala, Kyari, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari and other dignitaries at the event on Tuesday in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday conferred national honours to 449 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the President’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, were also in attendance at the event which was held in Abuja.

The awardees include the President’s late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede; the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State amongst others.

Others were awarded the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), and Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Receiving the officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) medal, General Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, said the award “brought fulfillment and elevates expectations from my country for more sacrifice.”

