Buhari Sacks 3 Aides of First Lady, Appoints Ex-Lawmaker Zorro

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Muhammad Sani Zorro, journalist, politician and former member of the House of Representatives, as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Affairs and Strategy, in the Office of the First Lady, Leadership reports.

At the instance of the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President has also approved the immediate redeployment of three of the political appointees in her office to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), pending their assignment to some other government departments or agencies.

Those affected by the redeployment are: Dr. Mohammed Kamal Abdulrahman, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Health and Development Partners and Personal Physician to the First Lady; Hadi Uba, Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant to the President on Non-Governmental Organisations, (NGOs).

Also approved with effect from February 11, 2022 is the disengagement of Zainab Kazeem, the Special Assistant to the President on Domestic and Social Events, Office of the First Lady.

Zorro, a famous journalist brings to the new job decades-long experience in media practice, publishing and unionist leadership.

He was at various times President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), West African Journalists Association (WAJA) and the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ).

He was in the House of Representatives between 2015 and 2019 where he chaired the committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees and Initiatives on North-East.

