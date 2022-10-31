Buhari Summons Security Chiefs to Emergency Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned security chiefs to an emergency meeting in Abuja.

This is according to presidential media aide Garba Shehu who in a statement said Monday’s meeting is “to further review and strengthen security network in the country.

“The President, who was initially scheduled to commission the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) new Technology and Innovation Complex, will receive briefs from the security chiefs, and interject on areas that need more attention,” the Sunday statement added. “The commissioning of the NASENI complex will hold at a later date.”

The meeting will be coming amid terror alerts of impending attacks on the Nigerian capital. The development led to panic with the US and UK advising their citizens to leave Abuja.

But in the wake of the development, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Ahmed insisted that the nation’s capital is safe, dismissing any threats of attacks.

“Yes, there is a security alert. You didn’t tell me the security alert, you are in my country and territory but you went to tell your people,” he said while speaking at the Delta State Police Command on Saturday.

“It doesn’t make sense. Be that as it may, we make efforts to douse it. We are proving that what they are saying is not true. Even if it is true, we have taken measures to forestall it. Don’t go to Abuja. Is that the solution? Will not going to Abuja solve the problem?”

