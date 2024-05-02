Celebrating Gbajabiamila’s Twin Babies In NASS – By Philip Agbese

As the dust settles on the newly renovated main Chambers of the National Assembly, a sense of pride and accomplishment fills the air. As I sit down to write this piece, I can’t help but marvel at the transformation that has taken place within the hallowed halls of the National Assembly, all thanks to the indomitable spirit and vision of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. The recent renovation of the main Chambers of the National Assembly, which now houses the Representatives and the Senate, is nothing short of a dream come true. The newly established National Assembly Library and Research Centre stands as evidence of the unwavering dedication of Femi Gbajabiamila, the current Chief of Staff to the President.

The Book of History was filled again with overwhelming salient paragraphs when the Chief of Staff to the President and immediate past, Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, CFR visits the new National Assembly Library/Resource Centre and the Newly renovated House of Representatives Chambers, projects facilitated in the 9th Assembly under Gbajabiamila’s leadership. There, he was received by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., principal officers, and other members of the House of Representatives at the National Assembly on Monday.

In a manner reminiscent of a woman in the labour room discovering she’s been carrying twins, the unveiling of these projects has brought an unexpected and delightful surprise to the forefront. The parallel between the birth of new life and the rebirth of the National Assembly is both humorous and enlightening, underscoring the unforeseen potential that lay dormant, waiting to be realized.

What sets these achievements apart is not just their aesthetic appeal but the fact that they were executed and delivered by indigenous contractors. The successful completion of these projects and the inspection of both facilities on Monday has confirmed what many of us have long believed – that we are more than capable of achieving greatness without relying on foreign companies who often seek to exploit us for their gain.

The inspection of these facilities has not only confirmed their quality but has also served as a resounding rebuttal to the notion that foreign companies are the only ones capable of delivering large-scale projects. This display of homegrown excellence stands as a testament to the ingenuity and proficiency of Nigerian contractors, dispelling the myth that foreign entities hold a monopoly on quality construction.

Drawing parallels to the biblical story of Solomon completing the temple started by David, the current Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., exemplifies humility and dedication, which I found admiring and worthy of note. Just as Solomon saw to the completion of his predecessor’s grand vision, Speaker Tajudeen has carried forward Gbajabiamila’s initiatives with grace and commitment. Hon. Abbas is not given to self-aggrandizement, but the one I know to be filled with total humility and respect. His leadership and collaborative approach have been instrumental in ensuring the successful realization of these projects, thereby further reflecting Nigeria’s commitment to democratic governance.

The significance of these developments extends beyond the physical structures themselves. The renovated chambers and the establishment of the research center not only elevate the image of the parliament, but also reflects the grandeur of renowned parliaments, positioning the National Assembly as a hub for legislative research and innovation, not only within Nigeria but across the African continent. This development opens doors for collaboration and knowledge sharing among lawmakers, fostering a more informed and progressive legislative environment. The impact of these facilities will undoubtedly reverberate far beyond the walls of the National Assembly, leaving an indelible mark on the legislative landscape.

Reflecting on my visit to the British Parliament in 2018, I am struck by the uncanny resemblance between those esteemed halls and the newly refurbished chambers here in Abuja. This is a testament to the remarkable work of Gbajabiamila, and I am honoured to witness such a significant milestone during my tenure as a member of the House.

Now let’s picture this – the National Assembly undergoing a makeover, complete with a stylish new library and research centre. It’s as if the hallowed halls received a fabulous makeover, courtesy of none other than Gbajabiamila. The thought of stately politicians surrounded by the trappings of modernity is enough to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

In the spirit of education and enlightenment, it’s crucial to highlight the transformative power of these developments for a clearer understanding. The establishment of a state-of-the-art research centre within our National Assembly is a cause for celebration, as it signifies our commitment to intellectual growth and legislative prowess. With these new facilities, the possibilities for groundbreaking research, innovative legislation, and collaborative efforts are simply boundless.

Special credit must also be given to Hon. Dan Amos, the current House Committee Chairman on House Services, for his outstanding supervision throughout the renovation and establishment processes. His meticulous oversight also ensured that these projects were executed seamlessly, delivering a result that meets the highest standards. Hon. Amos and his committee can be likened to the midwives who facilitated the successful delivery of Gbajabiamila’s vision for the National Assembly. Their dedication and attention to detail deserve good recognition.

As I sit privileged to serve as a member of the House, the transformation of the National Assembly under the leadership of Gbajabiamila has not only inspired a sense of pride but has also evoked a sense of humour and awe at the unexpected and delightful turn of events. The collaborative efforts and dedication of all those involved in making this dream a reality is much overwhelming and it’s a testament to the existing unity in Nigeria as a whole, irrespective of party affiliations or political loyalty. The juxtaposition of the unexpected twin babies and the unveiling of these projects serves as a profound testament to the fulfilment of a grand vision.

Truly for a fact, this recent unveiling of the refurbished chambers, alongside the inauguration of the National Assembly Library and Research Centre, marks a significant milestone in transforming Nigeria’s legislative hub. The brain behind this remarkable feat, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has not only delivered on his vision but has also set a new standard for indigenous excellence in infrastructure development.

In conclusion, the transformation of the National Assembly under the stewardship of Femi Gbajabiamila is not only a testament to his vision and leadership but a resounding declaration of the capabilities and potential of indigenous talent. Gbaja’s unwavering dedication to the betterment of the National Assembly has brought about a renaissance that will leave an indelible mark on the fabric of our legislative institution. The humour, the unexpectedness, and the educational significance of these developments all coalesce to paint a picture of a man who has redefined the landscape of the National Assembly and has emerged as the perfect embodiment of fulfillment.

As we bask in the glory of these achievements, let us not forget the humour and joy that accompanies such momentous occasions. After all, laughter and lightheartedness can make even the most serious of endeavours all the more enjoyable. With great delight and pride, I celebrate the birth of Gbajabiamila’s “twin babies” in the National Assembly, a testament to his vision, leadership, and the potential of indigenous excellence. Cheers to Gbajabiamila and the vibrant future of the National Assembly!

Agbese MHR is the Deputy Spokesperson, National Assembly’s House of Representatives, writing from Abuja.

