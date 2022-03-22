Convention: Senate APC Caucus Denies Endorsing Anyone

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caucus in the Senate, on Monday, said it had not endorsed any of its members contesting the position of the national chairman of the party.

According to Leadership reports, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (Niger) and Senator Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa) are among the contestants for the office of the APC national chairman in the party’s national convention slated for Saturday, March 26, 2022.

There was tension in the red chamber on Monday when the news went round that the APC senators had settled for Senator Adamu Abdullahi as their preferred candidate.

But many of the APC Senators contacted, denied ever endorsing Abdullahi.

The Senators said they needed the party to move forward with the emergence of an energetic person who would be elected through a transparent exercise.

The spokesperson of the Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central), said the APC members in the red chamber had not endorsed any of the aspirants.

He said, “I am not aware that the APC Senate caucus has adopted any Senator for the position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress.

“I know that three Senators are contesting and there was nowhere or occasion when we took any decision to adopt any particular candidate.

“We would be very happy if any of them emerge as the APC national chairman on Saturday.

“The emergence of any of the three Senators would be a good omen to our institution.

“At the moment the APC Senate Caucus hasn’t endorsed any of them or agreed to pick any of them as the consensus candidate.

“Senators Adamu Abdullahi, Sani Musa and Tanko Al-Makura are in the race,” he added.

Meanwhile, there was confusion on Monday when a national daily reported that the APC Caucus in the Senate had endorsed the former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu.

The report claimed that the leadership of the 9th Senate led by the Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (Kebbi North) made the declaration last Thursday during the unveiling of Adamu’s campaign headquarters in Abuja.

The launching of the campaign headquarters located at No. 78, Emeka Anyaoku Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja witnessed the attendance of the leadership of the Senate.

Those also in attendance were Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege; Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; Senator Ali Ndume (Borno South); Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), and Senator Barau Jibrin (Kano North).

