CSOs Advise Interpol And Immigration To Place Ganduje On A Watch List

Movement Against Corruption in Nigeria (MACIN), a coalition of civil society organizations, has requested that Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, be closely monitored by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Interpol, and other pertinent organizations to prevent him from fleeing the nation.

The group made this information public on Sunday during a press conference at the office of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kano.

Earlier this week, the state’s Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) reopened an investigation into the claimed “dollar videos” that purportedly show the former governor slipping money into his pocket.

The lead convener of the groups, Comrade Kabiru Saidu Dakata urged the NIS and Interpol to put Ganduje on watch list as he is hiding under the present Bola Tinubu’s led administration and a delay tactics to escape arrest, and that his third option is to run out of the country.

The groups also called on Ganduje to respect the law and submit himself to the said anti-graft agency for investigation.

Reacting to the press conference, former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs under the Ganduje administration, Malam Muhammad Garba, dismissed as “mere gimmickry” a call by the groups that President Tinubu should distance himself from the former governor.

Garba said in a statement that the lead convener, Kabiru Saidu Dakata, “who has been a card-carrying member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and now the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has always been hiding under the guise of his ‘brief case’ Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) which he used to attack the former administration in the state.”

He added that Dakata was recently in the media desperately seeking attention and possible appointment in the NNPP government in Kano. Garba said Dakata was recently ‘sponsored’ to appear on Arise TV to justify the NNPP’s “demolition spree in Kano.”

The statement “stressed that Tinubu and Ganduje were two leaders sharing the same vision and experience about governance and development which was why they go together.”

