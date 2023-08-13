DesignYourDestiny | The Power Of The Mind – By Henry Ukazu

One of the greatest powers we have as human beings is the power of choice. Choice plays a very important role in our life. The choice we make speaks more about our treasures and mindset.

The success and failure of anyone can be attributed to the kind of choice they make. According to Idowu Koyenikan, “Never underestimate the power of thought; it is the greatest path to discovery.”

It is instructive to note that before you can make the right choice, the information would have to be processed in the mind. The mind uses the information it has accumulated to process the kind of choice and decision it will apply. Therefore, it’s important to note that you are a product of what you think. This is because you can’t give what you don’t have. If you are surrounded with low minds, your thoughts, choices, decisions, and judgments will be determined by the information surrounding you.

But if you have been blessed with great minds, your output will be radically and fundamentally different from that of an ordinary person on the street. The mind plays a crucial role in processing all your thoughts which metamorphose into a choice that ultimately leads to a decision. It’s quite unfortunate many people don’t know how powerful their mind is, and as such they don’t utilize it.

The human mind is the most powerful tool that we can use to harness all levels of success in our life. Your mind affects your body. Your thoughts shape who you are, and who you will become, as well as influencing your physical well-being and our emotional state.

One of the main reasons most people are poor is because of their mindset. Poverty mindset occurs when you place money above knowledge and ideas. A shift in your mindset can be the determinant factor for the outcomes you want to gain in your personal and professional life.

There is something about the belief system. It’s not about the size of your body, the clothes you wear or the car you drive, but your mindset. The reason many people are poor is simply because they have not tapped into the power of their mind. The mind works in a dimensional manner. If you have a great mind, your environment, finance, and family won’t be a concern to you because you can see beyond your limitations.

On a personal note, I have a very humble background where there was little or no expectation of my family having a global name. But with the right education, mindset, and personal development, I have been able to transcend my environment and limitations to make a global name. You can still change the game regardless of where you are, and what you are experiencing.

Everything in life is built twice, first in the mind and then in the physical. Success, failure, and poverty all start from the mind. When the mind is possessed with good thoughts, deeds, and actions, your perception of life will change.

When you have the right mindset, there’s hardly anything you won’t have because you will know how to approach people. When you have the right mindset, you will serve kings because you will know the right attitude to display because you have cultivated the ability to know how they think and act.

This is how the power of the mind works, it is who you are that attracts wealth, wealth doesn’t come to you, you grow into wealth. However, many people lack the formula for wealth.

When you read books, you can travel thousands of miles without physically being present at the venue.

You can envision being a leader, CEO, Captain of industry, Governor or President of a country as a teenager or budding entrepreneur. All you need to do is believe in yourself, equip yourself with the right information, strategically align yourself with the right people, network and believe in your creator to bring in the desired contacts.

If you want to succeed in life; if you want to be wealthy; you must not only wish or desire it, you must be determined and intentional in addition to having the right mindset. This is because your mind is the authorized organ that leads your body.

In conclusion, it’s always great to think great because ideas rule the world. The world respects people with ideas. According to Michael Bassey Johnson, “Governments rule people, thoughts rule the world.” Today, I charge you to rule your world with your thoughts.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer Design Your Destiny and Unleash Your Destiny. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com