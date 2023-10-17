EFCC Arrests Nigerian Musician, Sanij-D for Allegedly Defrauding Briton N9.3m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has said it has arrested a popular Nigerian Musician known as Aniji Shedrack Chidubem, (a.k.a Sanij-D) for allegedly defrauding a Briton.

According to EFCC, Sanij-D was arrested for allegedly defrauding a British citizen called Susan Mclean, the sum of N9.3 million, an equivalent of £9,300.00.

The commission also said the suspect had also defrauded one Diana Rosado Gonzalax, an American citizen, the sum of $2,000.00.

He was arrested in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, based on credible intelligence on the activities of a syndicate of internet fraudsters.

Chidubem allegedly impersonated Christopher Rossi, a marine engineer that fixes boats and pipelines in Singapore.

He was using Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp applications, with foreign phone numbers, as his fraudulent means of perpetrating and defrauding his victims.

EFCC said he will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.