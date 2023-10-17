Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

EFCC Arrests Nigerian Musician, Sanij-D for Allegedly Defrauding Briton N9.3m

Published

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has said it has arrested a popular Nigerian Musician known as Aniji Shedrack Chidubem, (a.k.a Sanij-D) for allegedly defrauding a Briton.

According to EFCC, Sanij-D was arrested for allegedly defrauding a British citizen called Susan Mclean, the sum of N9.3 million, an equivalent of £9,300.00.

The commission also said the suspect had also defrauded one Diana Rosado Gonzalax, an American citizen, the sum of $2,000.00.

He was arrested in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, based on credible intelligence on the activities of a syndicate of internet fraudsters.

Chidubem allegedly impersonated Christopher Rossi, a marine engineer that fixes boats and pipelines in Singapore.

He was using Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp applications, with foreign phone numbers, as his fraudulent means of perpetrating and defrauding his victims.

EFCC said he will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

EFCC Remains Silent As Diezani Is Accused Of Bribery In The UK

According to Reuters, British police said on Tuesday that they had accused Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former minister of petroleum resources for Nigeria, with bribery...

August 23, 2023

Big Story

Abdulrasheed Bawa: DSS Invites Suspended EFCC Chairman For Questioning

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa last night was suspended from office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to...

June 15, 2023

News

Governors to Meet with EFCC and CBN on Security Votes

The 36 Governors in Nigeria have planned to meet with officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...

April 3, 2023

News

No Plans to Run Away From EFCC After Handover, Says Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says he won’t leave office on May 29, 2023 to “run away” from the Economic and Financial Crimes...

March 30, 2023

Copyright ©