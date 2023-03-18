Enugu Guber: Uche Nnaji Wins Polling Units, in Early Lead

As results of the guber and state house of assembly seats for Enugu State trickle in, the APC guber candidate , Chief Uche Nnaji has emerged winner of his polling unit and is said to have taken an early lead in the state.

Nnaji, who is seeking to succeed the outgoing governor, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi polled the sum of 74 votes in his Ogbashi Polling Unit 15 beating his closest opponent Peter Mbah who polled 8 votes , Frank Nweke of APGA polled 4 votes while Edeoga of Labour Party polled no vote.

In an adjoining polling unit Ogbashi Polling Unit 16, Ward 3, Nnaji polled a whooping 75 votes defeating Mba, Edeoga and Nweke who polled 4, 2 and 0 votes respectively.

Results ferreted from other polling units in his ward and a number of other local governments so far also happen to project Nnaji as the leading candidate with other parties scrambling to catch up.

Efforts by pressmen to speak with Nnaji on this development did not yield any effort as it is said that he is in communication with party agents and leaders in all other local governments monitoring the situation reports garnered from other areas.

However a source who pleaded for anonymity told the newsmen present that the results churned out so far were going in APC’s favour .

