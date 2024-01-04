Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ex-Minister Umar-Farouk Shuns EFCC Invitation Over Alleged N37bn Fraud

Published

A former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouk, on Wednesday, failed to appear at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Jabi, Abuja, to answer questions over an alleged N37.1 billion fraud.

A top EFCC source disclosed that the ex-minister shunned the invite by the anti-graft commission. The source said Umar-Farouk did not appear in person and wasn’t represented by her counsel.

Umar-Farouk served as minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari from August 2019 to May 2023.

Last week, the former minister was invited by the anti-graft agency following a probe that was launched into her activities in the ministry when she held sway.

She was being investigated over the sum of N37.1 billion that was allegedly laundered under her watch through a contractor, James Okwete.

A week after, the former minister was asked to appear before interrogators at the EFCC headquarters located at Jabi, Abuja, by 10:00 am.

However, she did not appear at the EFCC headquarters.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

EFCC Arrests Nigerian Musician, Sanij-D for Allegedly Defrauding Briton N9.3m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has said it has arrested a popular Nigerian Musician known as Aniji Shedrack Chidubem, (a.k.a Sanij-D) for allegedly...

October 17, 2023

News

EFCC Remains Silent As Diezani Is Accused Of Bribery In The UK

According to Reuters, British police said on Tuesday that they had accused Diezani Alison-Madueke, the former minister of petroleum resources for Nigeria, with bribery...

August 23, 2023

Big Story

Abdulrasheed Bawa: DSS Invites Suspended EFCC Chairman For Questioning

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa last night was suspended from office by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to...

June 15, 2023

News

Governors to Meet with EFCC and CBN on Security Votes

The 36 Governors in Nigeria have planned to meet with officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,...

April 3, 2023

Copyright ©