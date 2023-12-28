Connect with us

Ex-Reps Speaker, Na’Abba, Buried In Kano

Published

Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, were among dignitaries who attended the funeral prayer and burial of the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba in Kano on Wednesday evening.

Recall that the deceased passed away around 3am on Wednesday morning at a hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

His corpse was flown back to Kano for burial around 2pm and was taken to his residence for prayers and then to the palace of the Emir of Kano.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof Sani Zahraddeen, at the palace at exactly 5:38pm.

The late Na’Abba left behind one wife and 10 children and was buried at the Dandolo cemetery at Goron Dutse.

Among thousands that attended the funeral prayer were notable personalities like Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, Senator Kawu Sumaila and many other prominent personalities.

Late Ghali Umar Na’abba was elected to represent Kano Municipal Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives in 1999.

With the victory and support of other House members-elect from Kano and North West geo-political zone, he pursued the role as Speaker of the House.

Na’Abba was born into the family of Alhaji Umar Na’Abba, a businessman in Tudun Wada in Kano Municipal Local Government on 27 September 1958.

His father was a firm disciplinarian and an Islamic scholar.

