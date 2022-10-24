Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Flood: SERAP Urges PMB to Probe Use of Ecological Funds From 2001

Published

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to commence investigation into how the Ecological Fund had been spent by all levels of government since 2001, Leadership reports.

SERAP is specifically asking the president to direct the attorney-general of the Federation and minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly and thoroughly investigate the spending and prosecute indicted persons.

These demands are contained in an open letter dated October 22, 2022 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare.

The group also gave the federal government a seven-day ultimatum to comply with its demands in public interest or it would seek legal redress.

SERAP, which stated that the ravaging flooding had resulted in the loss of over 600 lives, displacement of more than a million persons and destruction of properties worth billions claimed that trillions of ecological funds had allegedly gone down the drain.

It maintained that theft of the fund by government officials and the collaborators had resulted in human costs which directly threaten human rights, rights to life and to a place to live, rights that the government has an obligation to protect.

SERAP stated that irrespective of the cause of a threat to human rights, the government still had positive obligations to use all the means within its disposal to uphold the human rights of those affected.

It also noted that although ecological funds were shared across the three tiers of government and emergency management agencies, saying the funds were managed and supervised by the federal government.

SERAP, however, insisted that the federal government had the legal obligations to hold all tiers of government and emergency management agencies to account, and to trace, find, and recover any missing ecological funds.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Buhari Condemns Herder, Farmer Killings in Benue

President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration have condemned the recent attacks in Benue State. According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehi, on...

1 day ago

News

2023: I Will Be at the Forefront of Tinubu’s Campaign – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday in Abuja, declared that despite the unfavourable circumstances of global economic downturns, the Covid-19 pandemic, and very low international...

3 days ago

News

Buhari Signs Nigeria Startup Bill Into Law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Nigeria Startup Bill into law. The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, announced this on Wednesday...

5 days ago

News

Falana Asks FG to Fire Irabor Over Burning of Vessel Recovered From Oil Thieves

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, over the...

October 17, 2022

Copyright ©