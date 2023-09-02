Former Taraba Governor, Ishaku Pays Tribute To Late PDP State Chairman, Chief Kona

In a tribute to the late Chief Victor Bala Kona, the immediate past governor of Taraba state, Architect Darius Ishaku, has described him as “very faithful party chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Taraba state.

Chief Kona, a business mogul passed on following a brief illness in Abuja barely a week ago.

This was contained in statement on Saturday by the Special Adviser on Digital News Media, Adams Ayuba Mshelia.

In the statement, Ishaku said he had worked harmoniously when he was governor of Taraba State with Chief Kona, adding that his death was shocking.

He prayed God to grant the late Kona a peaceful rest.

The remains of Kona has departed Abuja to Taraba State for the final burial slated for Sunday 3rd September, 2023.

