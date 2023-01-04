Fuel Shortage: Amid Scarcity in Nigeria Buhari Pledges Support For Burundi

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will support Republic of Burundi in diverse ways as necessary in the spirit of African solidarity and brotherliness, Daily Trust reports.

The President gave the assurance Tuesday at State House, Abuja, while receiving the Special Envoy of President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who came with a message.

On request for assistance in the area of energy provision, particularly fuel, by the Burundi leader, President Buhari said he knows what it feels like for a country to suffer from energy shortage, and promised that he would get the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to look into the request.

Burundi’s request is coming at a period Nigeria is battling fuel scarcity which started in December 2022. While the situation is gradually improving, many filling stations are selling above the pump price.

The President, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said he was looking forward to the polls, and retirement, since he had satisfied the constitutionally required two terms to be in office.

Hon. Audace Niyonzima, Minister of Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning of Burundi, said his President sent goodwill for the New Year to Nigerians and President Buhari, and also wishes the country well in general elections scheduled for February and March, this year.

“We pray that the polls would be peaceful and successful, so that Nigeria would maintain her reputation as a bastion of peace and stability,” the Special Envoy said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.