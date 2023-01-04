Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Fuel Shortage: Amid Scarcity in Nigeria Buhari Pledges Support For Burundi

Published

PIC.4. FUEL HAWKER POPULARLY KNOWN AS BLACK MARKETERS HAVING A FIELD DAY AT FADEYI AREA OF LAGOS ON THURSDAY (21/5/15) . 2673/21/5/2015/JAU/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will support Republic of Burundi in diverse ways as necessary in the spirit of African solidarity and brotherliness, Daily Trust reports.

The President gave the assurance Tuesday at State House, Abuja, while receiving the Special Envoy of President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who came with a message.

On request for assistance in the area of energy provision, particularly fuel, by the Burundi leader, President Buhari said he knows what it feels like for a country to suffer from energy shortage, and promised that he would get the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to look into the request.

Burundi’s request is coming at a period Nigeria is battling fuel scarcity which started in December 2022. While the situation is gradually improving, many filling stations are selling above the pump price.

The President, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said he was looking forward to the polls, and retirement, since he had satisfied the constitutionally required two terms to be in office.

Hon. Audace Niyonzima, Minister of Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning of Burundi, said his President sent goodwill for the New Year to Nigerians and President Buhari, and also wishes the country well in general elections scheduled for February and March, this year.

“We pray that the polls would be peaceful and successful, so that Nigeria would maintain her reputation as a bastion of peace and stability,” the Special Envoy said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Buhari Okays Technology Deployment to Combat Insecurity in South-East

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of advanced technology to tackle insecurity in the South-East. Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, disclosed this to...

12 hours ago

News

2023: Resist Attempts By Politicians to Disrupt Elections, Buhari Tells Nigerians in New Year Message

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to resist attempts by politicians to disrupt the 2023 general elections, Channels Television reports. The President in his...

3 days ago

News

$400 Million Spent on Ajaokuta Steel Will Yield $1.6 Billion Annual Income – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, revealed that $400m has been spent by his administration to “transform” the Ajaokuta Steel Complex in Kogi State, Leadership...

6 days ago

News

I’m Very Difficult to Satisfy, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday heaped praises on the newly promoted commander, Brigade of Guards, major-general Mohammed Usman, describing him as an outstanding officer who...

6 days ago

Copyright ©