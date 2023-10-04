Ghana Central Bank Governor Accused Of Printing Money ‘Without Approval’

Cassiel Ato Forson, the head of the minority group in the Ghanaian parliament, has provided an explanation of why his colleagues mobilized thousands of Ghanaians on Tuesday to protest the dire economic conditions in their country and to seek the resignation of Ernest Addison, the governor of the central bank.

Tuesday saw a large gathering of Ghanaians take to the streets of Accra, the nation’s capital, and move in the direction of the Bank of Ghana.

The protests were held in response to recent ones that were held to voice discontent with the unemployment rate and growing cost of living.

The protest saw the demonstrators in their numbers storm the central bank’s head office while the police were on ground.

Speaking to the press, Forson said the minority group resolved to stage a protest because the apex bank governor approved the printing of money without parliament’s approval.

“He also embarked on a new headquarters building amidst the economic hardship,” he added.

