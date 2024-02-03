Gov Kefas condoles with VP Shettima, congratulates Dangote

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has condoled with Vice President Kashim Shettima over the death of his step mother, Hajja Hauwa Abba Kormi. Dr Kefas who extolled the virtues of mama, urged the Vice President to take pride in the fact of being a worthy son who lived out all parents prayed for their children. Governor Kefas, however, described mama as a true symbol of decency and moral rectitude, stressing that the discipline she instilled in her children have become a national treasure.

Governor Kefas prayed for the repose of her soul while urging the Vice President to continue to uphold mama’s legacies of resilience and uprightness

Meanwhile, Governor Kefas has also congratulated the President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on his award. Dangote was recently confered with Senegal’s highest civilian award – the National Order of the Lions by President Macky Sal of the Republic of Senegal. Kefas noted that the business mogul has remained consistent in his global brand. He said the Dangote group is now easily associated with success and transparency in doing business around the world. According to Kefas, it is no wonder everyone wants to identify with the Dangote mystique given its unique adherence to best business practices.

