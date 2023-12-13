Group Demands For The Whereabout of Stolen Crude Oil Worth 4.8b Naira Under Kyari

A group under the umbrella of George Uboh Whistle-blowers Network has in a protest ongoing in the NNPC Towers Abuja, demanded the NNPCL to disclose the whereabout of 48million barrels of Crude oil stolen and sold in China under the watch of Mele Kyari.

Dr George Ubah while addressing the press said the protesters are poor Nigerians and will not back down until Mele Kyari Obey the court order and publish in the public interest the whereabouts of the proceeds of the sale of the Bonny light crude oil stolen and stored in china under his watch.

Parts of the statement reads: ” the court has ordered Mele Kyari to disclose and publish in the public interest the whereabouts of the proceeds of the sale of 48m barrels of Bonny light crude oil stolen in Nigeria and stored in china under the watch of Mele Kyari’s watch”.

Kyari’s flagrant disregard for and playing dear eye to the court order compelling him to act smacks of “aristocratic arrogance”. The disease all kleptocracts suffer globally, to the detriment of the suffering masses”.

We will not leave here until Mele Kyari discloses and publishes in the Public interest the whereabouts of the proceeds which at $100 per barrels translates to $4.8b. we shall leave the criminal angle to the law enforcement agencies, given the fact the the court used the term ‘ stolen ‘.

Mele Kyari must shown us where he kept the $4.8b which belongs to all Nigerians on the homeland and in the diaspora.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.