Group hails court ruling quashing suspension of Ganduje as APC National chairman

A group, National Coalition Against Terrorism has commended a Federal High Court ruling by Hon. Justice A. M. Lima quashing the suspension of Abdullahi Ganduje as Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Lima on Thursday an application by Ganduje to enforce his fundamental rights to fair hearing over his purported suspension as APC Chairman.

The Justice in his ruling restrained the respondents, their servants, agents, or privies from implementing and or given effect to the purported decision reached during the purported emergency meeting of the alleged executive members of APC Ganduje Ward, which suspended the national chairman

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Terrence Kuanum, National Coordinator of the Coalition said the ruling by Justice Lima has restored confidence in the judiciary.

He said, “The worst experience is the restraining order granted by Justice Usman Mallam Na’abba of Kano State High Court to the none APC Members who suspended the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. One began to wonder if the judiciary is now enjoying the monkey water of politics by destroying the last hope of all citizen.

“We received calls from international organisations seeking clarification on how none APC Members suspended the APC National Chairman and the court upheld it. The burden of explanation became cumbersome making the job of Civil Society Organizations in Nigeria more difficult.

“But today, the hope on the Nigerian Judiciary is restored with the order in a matter of an application for the enforcement of fundamental rights to fair hearing granted by Hon. Justice A. M. Lima of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Kano Judicial Division”

Kuanum alleged that the executive who suspended the APC Chairman arr not members of the party and are being sponsored.

He said, “While commending the Federal High and indeed, the Chief Justice of Nigeria for their intervention that saves our democracy, we call for immediate sanction of Justice Usman Mallam Na’abba of Kano State High Court for granting such frivolous order against democracy.”

