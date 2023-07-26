Group Urge Tinubu to Appoint Grassroot Party Men, Loyalists

An influential group domiciled in the All Progressives Congress National Secretariat, the Concerned APC Staff has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider Loyalists and people with Grassroot affiliations in his appointments.

The group also commended the president on courageous policies and administrative decisions taken so far by his young administration.

Sources revealed that the group has done a lot of underground outreach to ensure that committed party people are rewarded during appointment to various positions in the present dispensation.

They stated that as strong believers in democracy, principles of one man, one vote and fanatical supporters to the political doctrine of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, they will do anything and everything possible to make him succeed.

He was admonished to look in the direction of members with competence, capacity, mobilizational flair and electoral prowess in the appointment of persons to government positions.

According to Gbenga Omotosho Lawal, Member APC Staff, they posited that as Concerned Party members who wish to see the nation accorded the respect it deserves in the comity of nations. If truth must be told, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should appoint only honest party members to ministerial, head of parastatals and boards of government agencies. They should be the very people that are loyal to party supremacy and electoral value, according the group.

“In recent weeks, some desperate politicians are scheming and trying to smuggle themselves into government positions after falling to deliver votes to the party during the 2023 presidential election. The same people collected money meant for the election from the Presidential Campaign Council but failed to deliver anything in terms of votes delivery during the contest and leaving the hard work to loyal party members that used their personal resources to help the then APC Presidential Candidate”.

According to the reliable source close to the “Concerned Staff” they insisted that they have been consistent in their communication with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the need to raise the standard during the forth coming appointments. And insisted on the need to retain some government officials occupying positions already, promote the others that have done exceptionally well in terms humility, selflessness, steadfastness and sacrifices.

In the South West there are people like Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, who pioneered SWAGA, Chief Femi Fani Kayode, Chief Olushola Oke, Barr. Dotun Hassan, Ogbeni Gbenga Soloki, among others. In the South East there are capable hands like IGP Mike Okiro (retd), Lt Gen. Ihejirika (retd), Chief Mac Wabara, Chief Joe Igbokwe, Chief Eze Madumere, among others. In the South South the likes of Chief Dan Abia, Chief Great Ogboru, Prof. Eyo Nyong, Sen. John Onah, Chief Egba, Col. Tony Nyiam, Festus Keyamo, among others. In the North Central the likes of Prof. Kuta Yahaya, Hon. Yakubu Datti, Mr. Zakka Yakubu, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, Hon. Musa Shuaib, Comrade Isa Aremu, Barr. Labaran Magaji, Prof. Ishaq Olorode, among others. In the North West there are Comrade Salihu Lukman, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, Col. Dangiwa Umar, Gov. Abubakar Badaru, Sen. Ahmed Sani Yarima, Dr. Gwandu, Mr. Inuwa Kashifu, Gov. Aminu Bello Masari, among others. In the North East the likes of Governor Isa Yuguda, Sen. Mohammed Dambu, Sen. Bwatcha, Barr. Bashir Hamidu, Comrade Usman Adamu Song, Hon. Tijjani Tumsah, Architect Waziri Bulama, among others.

As of the time of going to press they have had audience with members of National Caucus of the party and are expected to have another important discussion with the Principal Private Secretary, PPS and Chief of Staff to the President.

