Guinness World Records Authenticates Chef Hilda Baci’s Feat

Nigerian Chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci who embarked on a cook-a-thon for about 100 hours has finally been confirmed by the Guinness World Records.

GWR on Tuesday announced Hilda Baci the new record holder for the longest cooking by an individual.

GWR in a statement on its website which was also posted on its verified Twitter account stated, “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

Record-smashing Chef Hilda Baci ended her marathon cooking at 100 hours, setting a new Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual. Hilda equalled and surpassed the record held by Indian chef, Lata Tandon, for the longest cooking duration.

