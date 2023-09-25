Hide My Gender, School Records From Atiku, Tinubu Begs US Court

President Bola Tinubu, represented by counsel, appealed with the judge during his Monday appearance before a federal judge in the United States to only release his university diploma to Atiku Abubakar.

He pleaded with the court to hide his gender and other school records.

Tinubu argued that releasing all his academic records including his gender would be costly to him.

“There is harm in allowing discovery on issues and documents outside the diploma,” Tinubu had pleaded while seeking a review of Judge Jeffrey Gilbert’s order by Ms Maldonado, a district judge.

The judge while shifting his ruling to Monday called both parties to make their presentation before him.

Atiku had approached the court to compel the Chicago State University, CSU, to release complete information of the president to unravel who he is, following many years of controversy surrounding his state of origin, gender, age, academic records among other biodata.

One of the controversial documents showed the person Bola Tinubu as a ‘female’ while others contained conflicting information and discrepancies that the president has failed to explain.

Atiku said causing the CSU to release all documents linked to the president will put to rest the controversy as well as aiding his case in Court regarding the outcome of the presidential election.

But after stoutly opposing the release of his documents a week ago, the president has at the hearing today (Monday) pleaded that the court can cause only partial release of the documents, which is his certificate while blocking the CSU from releasing others.

