Homecoming Like No Other

Since he became the Chief Executive of the state, Dr Agbu Kefas has had many trips to his hometown, Wukari. And no two trips are alike in all ramifications. But a common tread runs through them: its always a carnival with the people jubilant. Apart from the last Christmas trip, I’ve been on some of those homecoming and, at a personal level, they leave me with poetic nostalgia. This is the town that shaped our world view and the friendship that is now rubbing off on the entire state. This is the cradle that forged us into what we are. This is where, like the Psalmist we can proclaim: “O Jerusalem if I forget thee, let my hand lose its expertise”

And Governor Kefas, a thoroughbred homeboy that he is, hasn’t forgotten the people nor the places that gave him the inspiration. He is not one of those absentee governors whose people only hear of but never see like spirits. Wukari is daily feeling the pulse of their Governor-son. And whether it is even just the psychological satisfaction of this historic feat or in the development they are experiencing, residents here are indeed enjoying the vibes.

Apart from the various interactive sessions he’s always having with his kinsmen, the very first symbol of the emerging new Wukari is the Government Lodge situated at the GRA. An erstwhile decaying edifice, the ancient lodge that used to house rodents and ghosts, is now a beautifully remodeled work of architecture. The reconstruction efforts by Frontline politician, Chief Ezekiel Afukunyo, has turned the once moribund structure into a befitting abode of any Governor. Its palatial looks and the tasteful furniture there are a glowing tribute to the classy and colorful nature of the new leadership in the state. Where there was stench, there is now an aroma of cleanliness.

Meanwhile, Governor Kefas is not just thinking of himself and his shelter. The rest of the local government is feeling the love. There is a Specialist Hospital coming to town. An international market is afoot. Township roads are getting drawn up with massive engineering work about to start. Community engagement of youths is taking center stage too.

Growing up in the 70s and 80s in this city, we experienced a great life: street lights, beautifully tarred roads, a prosperous market, television and radio booster stations, good schools and more. This is the Wukari we knew before the decays of the 90s set in. From all indications, Governor Kefas is bent to restoring the loss glory of this headquarters of Kwararafa consciousness. Little wonder because this is all part of the Kefas touch relentlessly trending in the state and even beyond.

Emmanuel Bello

Special Adviser

Media and Digital Communications

