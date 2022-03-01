Gbajabiamila-Women

House Declines Life Pension for Senate President, Speaker, Deputies

The House of Representatives has rejected the bill for a constitutional life pension to Senate President, Speaker and their Deputies, The Nation reports.

When the bill was put to voting, 162 House of Representatives members voted against it while three abstained.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Femi GbajabiamilaHouse of Representatives

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Buhari Turns Down Governors’ Plea to Drop Adamu

Buhari Turns Down Governors’ Plea to Drop Adamu

News
  • 2 Mar
  • 0
Air Peace to Meet Emir of Kano Over Rift — Chairman

Air Peace to Meet Emir of Kano Over Rift — Chairman

News
  • 2 Mar
  • 0
By-elections: Stop Threatening PDP National Chairman, CUPP Tells DSS

By-elections: Stop Threatening PDP National Chairman, CUPP Tells DSS

News
  • 1 Mar
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top