House Declines Life Pension for Senate President, Speaker, Deputies
The House of Representatives has rejected the bill for a constitutional life pension to Senate President, Speaker and their Deputies, The Nation reports.
When the bill was put to voting, 162 House of Representatives members voted against it while three abstained.
