IGP Moves to End Kidnappings on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered end to incessant attacks and kidnappings along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The IGP, who had been briefed about the security situation on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway by Commissioners of Police in charge of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo State commands, ordered immediate restructuring of the security architecture on the expressway to ensure protection of life and property as well as forestall kidnappings and other ugly incidents.

A statement by the police spokesman, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, stated: “The IGP similarly emphasised that the police authority is not insensitive to the prevailing security challenges on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, but has rather been engaged with charting a path towards decimating the security issue and strategically eliminating the threats along the expressway; hence the on-the-spot assessment of the black-spots along the way by the CPs of Ogun and Oyo on the directives of the IGP for enhanced safeguard of the expressway.”

“The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, pledges adequate operational support in form of technology-based and tactical operational assets for the commissioners of police in charge of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo, and heads of tactical operational units in the area to combat the current trend of crimes and criminality on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police has therefore called on well-meaning Nigerians, particularly road-users, hunters, community leaders and other stakeholders who ply the route to constantly expose known criminals who terrorise innocent Nigerians along the route and within adjoining communities to the police and other security agencies for immediate arrest and prosecution.”

