Abiola’s Wife, Others to Face Prosecution Over Assault on Police Orderly

Published

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the express prosecution of the wife of late business mogul, MKO Abiola, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola, for allegedly beating up her police orderly, The Sun reports.

Also to be prosecuted alongside Abiola, are her domestic staff, including her maid, Rebecca Enechido, and a male suspect who is on the run, but has been declared wanted by the IGP.

The IGP has, in strong terms, condemned the grievous assault on the female police orderly, Inspector Teju Moses, by her principal, who is a legal practitioner and a rights activist.

The Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said: “Zainab Duke Abiola, an Mbaise, Imo State-born activist, grievously assaulted her orderly in company with some accomplices on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house.

“The IGP has directed the express prosecution of the arrested suspects, who are currently in police custody, as the preliminary investigation shows overwhelming evidence of culpability on the part of the professor and her domestic staff. The IGP has equally tasked the investigative team to ensure that the fleeing suspect is arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“It is pertinent to clarify that the suspect, Prof. Zainab, who name-drops the IGP, his family members, and other officers in the top hierarchy of the Force, has no acquaintance with the police, in any form, as erroneously peddled on social media.

“The IGP, who similarly ordered the withdrawal of all police personnel attached to the professor, expressed consternation at the fact that an individual, who claims to be an advocate of human rights, could stoop so low to violate the rights of another individual, a police officer tasked with ensuring her protection.”

The woman and her house were arrested yesterday after they allegedly inflicted injury on Inspector Moses, when she put up a call to her superior that her life was in danger.

A senior police officer, who pleaded anonymity, said,”at about 7.30pm, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, received information that a woman police orderly, attached to Abiola, was assaulted at the 245, Jessy Jackson area of Abuja.

He detailed police detectives to the house where they met Inspector Moses, bleeding profusely. She was rescued from her attackers.

“The police officers arrested Duke and her house help, while the victim was rushed to Muhammadu Buhari Hospital for treatment.”

In a video that went viral, the policewoman was seen writhing in excruciating pains, crying and shouting that she was thirsty. She was seen calling her Area Crime Officer, saying, “I am dying. The woman I am deployed to sent some of her boys to kill me. I need water; I am thirsty.”

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

